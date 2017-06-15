My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

iPad

iPad Pro Is the Fastest Tablet Ever

The A10X Fusion is the most powerful processor we've ever tested; it's significantly faster than Qualcomm's latest chipset.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
iPad Pro Is the Fastest Tablet Ever
Image credit: Apple via PC Mag
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

It goes without saying that the iPad Pro is the fastest tablet Apple has ever made. That's to be expected; it's the latest and greatest slate powered by the powerful new A10X Fusion processor.

The question is how much more powerful is it?

 

We benchmarked the 10.5-inch iPad Pro against the other iPads in Apple's lineup as well as Android rivals, and according to results, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro's A10X chip is a third faster than most other tablets on the market, though only 10 percent faster than its predecessor.

AnTuTu

On the AnTuTu benchmark, which measures overall system performance, the new iPad Pro scores 205,223, the highest score we've ever seen on any device, not just tablets. It's higher than the 2016 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with its A9X processor (187,411), the A9-powered iPad (126,384), and the aging iPad mini 4 (84,841).

That means the new iPad Pro is 9 percent faster than the older model, 38 percent faster than the iPad and a staggering 59 percent faster than the mini 4. Compared with the Snapdragon 820-powered Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (139,783) -- the most powerful Android tablet on the market -- it's 32 percent faster.

The only Android device that comes close is the HTC U11 with a Snapdragon 835 processor (175,241), but the iPad Pro is still 15 percent faster.

Geekbench

 

We also tested the iPad Pro using Geekbench, a measure of single-core and multi-core CPU performance. Apple has typically excelled at having fewer, faster processor cores, while Qualcomm loads its chipsets with more cores and multiple low-power cores to improve multitasking and battery life.

With the iPad Pro, it doesn't matter; the slate blows all other comers out of the water, scoring 3929 single core and 9348 multi-core. Again, it's the best result we've seen on any device, including the 12.9-inch 2016 iPad Pro (3119/5247), the iPad (2522/4369), the mini 4 (1709/2901) and the Galaxy Tab S3 (1609/3963).

Graphics performance and web browsing

Graphics performance is also improved. On the PCMark suite, the iPad Pro scores 3263 for graphics performance, a small improvement compared with last year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3163).

The bigger gap is with the iPad (1994) and mini 4 (1086). On GFXBench suite, this translates to 208fps on the T-Rex offscreen test, again a modest improvement over the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (170fps), but a big jump over the iPad (82fps) and mini 4 (48fps). The Tab S3 does no better than the iPad in this test (83fps), making the iPad Pro 60 percent faster than its primary Android competitor. On the iPad Pro, demanding games will be smoother and provide sharper graphics and better textures.

When it comes to web browsing, the iPad Pro again excels in the Jetstream and Browsermark tests (203.5 and 472.7, respectively). It's quite a bit faster and more efficient than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (150 and 300.7), iPad (130 and 250) and mini 4 (80.5 and 187.5).

What all this boils down to is that the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro's A10X Fusion processor will be slightly faster than the A9X in speed, graphic performance and web browsing, but the gap between the two isn't big enough that the average user will notice.

Where the iPad Pro really excels is compared with A9 and Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered tablets. There, the new iPad Pro is between 30 to 50 percent faster, showing how far Apple's new chipset has come compared with the previous generations. If you own an older, non-Pro Apple device or an Android slate, you may want to give some serious thought to an upgrade.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

iPad

Apple Said to Delay Larger iPad Production Till September

iPad

Apple Is Staffing Up In Order to Push iPads to Businesses

iPad

Apple Reportedly Delays Launch of Jumbo iPad