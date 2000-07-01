To Their Credit

AlphaGraphics franchisees learn by doing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Success as a franchisee can sometimes be hit or miss. The key for print-shop franchisor AlphaGraphics Inc. is their Prospective Partners Program (PPP), which allows certain employees to earn up to $39,920 in credits over a three-year period. These credits can then be applied toward their own AlphaGraphics franchises.

This innovative program was designed in part to help potential franchisees find qualified replacements. Frank and Caroline LaPere, both 38, have the program to thank for their franchise in Austin, Texas. Frank worked at the franchising headquarters in Tucson, Arizona, for 12 years before deciding to take a "test drive" on the road to ownership by managing company-owned stores for 21/2 years. He then used his program credits to buy a store in January 1997, and has tripled its profits in the past three years.

"We took a store that wasn't doing great, and I was able to hit the ground running," LaPere says. "Due to my experience, we've been really successful" LaPere says. Now that's a plan.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market