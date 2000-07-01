Future Speak

A look at franchising in the new millenium
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The economy is booming and business is exploding, which means good things in the world of franchising. Here, Jerry Wilkerson, founder of Franchise Recruiters Ltd., discusses the future of franchising.

Lori Francisco: What are some major franchising trends you're seeing this year?

Jerry Wilkerson: We'll continue to see a lot of buyouts and takeovers. Franchisors can buy competition and take over a region without increasing the size of their management staff. They've become bigger players since so much venture capital money is available.

The labor pool will continue to shrink. To sell more franchises, franchisors need to be involved with helping franchisees find employees.

We're going to see more in-store branding-franchisors located inside larger facilities, such as Wal-Mart and Kmart, because it's less expensive to set up and the marketing ability is obvious.

Franchisors are trying to gather more information on their consumers so they'll know how to target their audiences. It's imperative that franchisors and franchisees use the Internet and e-mail.

Francisco: How will technology affect franchising?

Wilkerson: The Internet will provide almost immediate, in-depth information as to what's selling in their market-[ultimately] keeping prices down.

Francisco: Will it be easier for franchisees to find funding?

Wilkerson: Most financing companies have identified franchising as a major [source of] business and have already developed individual Web sites for all your financing, real estate, marketing, advertising, PR and demographics needs. These new systems are going to bring so much to the table for franchising in the future.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market