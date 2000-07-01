College students offer free help and expertise to local businesses.

July 1, 2000 1 min read

Windy City entrepreneurs who are starting up or trying to grow a business can get free marketing, management, operations and financing help from students enrolled in the DePaul University Entrepreneurial program.

For 10 weeks, teams of either two or three DePaul seniors will work one-on-one with entrepreneurs in an effort to help them develop marketing plans, feasibility reports, analyses of their competitors and more. To be eligible, Chicago-area firms must have identified a feasible idea and opportunity within the marketplace and be in the process of assembling a knowledgeable management team as advisors.

To sign up, direct your browser to www.depaul.edu/~jkickul and complete the assessment form.