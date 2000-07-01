Import/Export

New Web site helps entrepreneurs take their businesses global.
The California Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new easy-to-navigate Web site designed specifically for entrepreneurs nationwide who want to do business internationally.

Visitors to www.calchamber.com/international will discover a world of links to such topics as exporting and importing, as well as what sites to visit for trade statistics. In addition, visitors can click on links that will take them to the federal trade resources and the nine international trade offices that are currently maintained by the California Trade and Commerce Agency.

A good starting point on this site is the "Frequently Asked Questions about Exporting/Importing" link. Here, users will find information on subjects ranging from how to find trade leads to determining if your product is compliant with the International Organization for Standardization.

