Trade Shows

Mark your calendar

July 1, 2000 2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

August 19-20, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

HOME DESIGN AND REMODELING SHOW

September 1-5, Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Furnishings, accessories and appliances for the home. Contact Home Show Management Corp., 1450 Madruga Ave., #307, Coral Gables, FL 33146, (888) 353-EXPO.

BC WOMEN'S SHOW

September 9-10, Pearkes Recreation Centre, Victoria, British Columbia. Products and services for women of all ages. Contact ATR Productions, 1526 Arrow Rd., Victoria, BC V8M 1C4, (250) 472-6410.

INTERNATIONAL COSMETOLOGY EXPO-TWIN CITIES

September 10-11, Minneapolis Convention Center. Supplies, exhibits and presentations for both students and professionals. Contact BBSI Inc., 15825 N. 71st St., #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, (800) 468-2274.

ICE (INTERNET COMMERCE EXPO)

September 11-14, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, California. Trade show and conference providing various information on e-business solutions. Contact IDG World Expo, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, (800) 667-4423.

PGA INTERNATIONAL GOLF SHOW

September 11-13, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas. Golf products and accessories, information on marketing campaigns, professional development programs and business -meetings for the golf industry only. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-5662.

COFFEE FEST SEATTLE

September 15-17, Washington State Convention & Trade Center, Seattle. Products and services for the coffee and tea industries, as well as seminars on opening and operating specialty-coffee shops. Contact Festivals Inc., P.O. Box 1158, Mercer Island, WA 98048, (800) 232-0083.

SURF EXPO 2000

September 15-17, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Apparel, accessories, boards and watercraft for all types of water sports. Contact Surf Expo, 990 Hammond Dr., #680, Atlanta, GA 30328, (678) 781-7900.

ACTION SPORTS RETAILER TRADE EXPO

September 20-22, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Products, supplies and clothing for skating and surfing as well as other popular extreme sports. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-8144.

CALGARY HOME & INTERIOR DESIGN SHOW

September 21-24, Stampede Park, Calgary, Alberta. Products, goods and expert advice for remodeling, gardening, decorating and building. Contact Southex Exhibitions Inc., #605-999 Eighth St. S.W., Calgary, AB T2R 1J5, (888) 799-2545.

FLORIDA RESTAURANT EXPO

September 22-24, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Food, beverages, safety, security, décor, information, technology and more for anyone who is starting and/or beginning in the restaurant business. Contact Florida Restaurant Association, P.O. Box 1779, Tallahassee, FL 32302, (888) 372-3976.