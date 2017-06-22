My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Augmented Reality

We Might See An Ikea AR App In Apple's Upcoming iOS

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
We Might See An Ikea AR App In Apple's Upcoming iOS
Image credit: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We know that iOS 11 is going to focus on VR and AR when it comes out later this year. Meanwhile, Ikea's Michael Valdsgaard might have spilled the beans on how Ikea will be involved. Briefly mentioned with iOS 11 at the WWDC keynote earlier this month, Ikea is reportedly planning on letting iPhone owners see how furniture looks in their homes before purchasing it from the store. According to reports, the technology is going to be so accurate that you'll be able to place items to the exact millimeter.

"This will be the first augmented reality app that allows you to make reliable buying decisions," Valdsgaard told Swedish outlet Digital.di. "When we launch new products, they will come first in the AR app." He added that Ikea is hoping to have 500-600 catalog items ready to view in 3D at launch. However, the company is rushing on getting the technology ready by the public release of iOS 11 and the iPhone 8 unveiling in September. Apple is expected to feature AR-enhanced cameras on the iPhone 8, and CEO Tim Cook has also been discussing the potential of AR.

To make things easier, Apple has also developed its ARKit tool for developers, which will help ensure a smooth and stable AR experience on Apple devices. On the other hand, if Apple releases its AR tech by September, they could get quite ahead of Microsoft's HoloLens in the AR race.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Apple Unveils HomePod At WWDC 2017

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Augmented Reality

On A (High) Growth Trajectory: Dany El Eid, Founder and CEO, Pixelbug

Augmented Reality

3 Ways Augmented Reality Will Find Its Way Into Your Life in 2018 and Beyond

Augmented Reality

Check Out This Augmented Reality Version of 'Super Mario Bros.' Iconic First Level