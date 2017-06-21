These #4 Singers Have Debuted in Entrepreneurship

One may think that singing won't be too easy as a profession but there are singers around the world who have also started their own entrepreneurial venture.

One may think that singing won't be too easy as a profession but there are singers around the world who have also started their own entrepreneurial venture.

On World Music Day, Let’s take a look at four singers who have moved beyond their singing careers to become better entrepreneurs:

A.R Rahman: Undoubtedly, A.R Rahman is one of the top playback singer and music composers of bollywood today. Not many know that along with a great musician he is also part of a digital broadcast network called Qyuki, founded along with Director Shekhar Kapoor and Managing Director Samir Bangara. Qyuki works with creators to build their fan following by producing and distributing videos across Youtube, Facebook and other networks with the aim to create enduring intellectual properties.In 2012, it was reported that Cisco Systems pumped in Rs 27 crore into the media startup thereby becoming a strategic investor.

Shaan: Known for his soulful voice, Shaan is one of the most versatile playback singers in our country. Shaan along with his wife Radhika Mukherji and Amar Pandit, Managing Director of My Financial Advisor & Happyness Factory started an online startup called Happydemic in 2016. The aim of the startup is to help discover and deploy listed artists on the website who couldn’t make it big in the industry. It will serve as a platform for performance artists to get easy access to customers.

Chinmayi Sripada: Singer Chinmayi Sripada has given her voice for many regional and bollywood songs. The regional artist also serves as the CEO of Blue Elephant, a translation services company she founded in August 2005. The company has ever since been the language service provider for various Multinational companies like Scope E Knowledge, Ford, Dell, Ashok Leyland, Reliance India, to name a few. In 2010, she also received an award from SAARC Chamber for Women Entrepreneurship for Excellence in a niche industry for Blue Elephant in 2010. In 2011, she became the first ever woman entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu to be selected for the prestigious FORTUNE/US State Department Global Women's Mentoring Partnership Program.

Asha Bhonsle: Legendary singer Asha Bhonsle has sung thousands of songs in each and every possible Indian language. After tasting success in the singing industry, she went ahead to launch a successful restaurant business in Dubai and Kuwait. She runs restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait, called Asha's. Asha's offers traditional north-western Indian cuisine. As part of her chain of restaurants, she has recently opened a new restaurant in Birmingham, UK.