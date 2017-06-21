My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

FinTech

Fintech is the Flavour of 2017, These Companies are Proof!

These successful companies are moving beyond their existing sector and are foraying into financial technology
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fintech is the Flavour of 2017, These Companies are Proof!
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world is your oyster; this seems to be Fintech's mantra these days. From a small retail outlet to big corporations trading in billions, nothing seems to escape the Fintech mania. From investors to already established entrepreneurs, everyone's looking at expanding into financial technology because the bucks are there.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at how successful sectors and the companies that are now dabbling into fintech to make sure that they aren't losing out in the race.

Flying into Fintech

While news of its crashing rates are often making headlines, Air Asia Group has turned the flight around this time. The airlines company is planning to launch a fintech platform which will help smoothen the inflight purchases and transactions. Reports said that the same programme will be available for Air Asia's 60 million annual customers. The fintech programme which will offer banking and financial services will be called "The Big".

This one's for the cart

A sector that is almost everywhere now has to be the e-commerce marketplaces. With Amazon buying Whole Foods to now news of it venturing into Fintech. Already, the company had announced that as a lending platform, it has given out $1 billion in small loans. In its process of making shopping a much easier, the company has already brought about Amazon Go, a store where there are no checkout salespeople or even Amazon Pay, allowing people to checkout faster on its website. It's Indian competitior, Flipkart is also touted to be investing into Fintech.

IT's everywhere

The whole revolution into technology was brought about by the Tech giants, so no doubt that it wouldn't stay behind in the fintech revolution too. And with the GST rolling out soon, Microsoft has partnered with Ernst and Young to bring about DigiGST. The technology tool has brought about both the sides - Application Service Provider and GST Suvidha Provider onto one platform. Claiming to be an end-to-end compliance support software, it is hosted on Microsoft's Azure.

Hello Finance!

Messaging platforms have been one of the most used apps across the world. With its millions of users, foraying into fintech was a beneficial task because of the existing customers on their platforms. While there were talks about Whatsapp Messenger launching its own fintech platform, India-born Hike messenger has gone ahead and launched its own payments platform. Hike has launched peer-to-peer and banking options that is enabled by the government's UPI system.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

FinTech

Why This Entrepreneur Has a Deep Faith in India's Consumer Lending Space

FinTech

How the Resolve to Solve Cash Crunch in the Economy Led to the Birth of this Start-up

FinTech

Here is Why the Aadhaar Verdict Left Fintech Companies in Ripples