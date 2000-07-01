Multi-Racing

Census 2000 could make EEOC compliance more difficult.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In case you didn't notice while you were filling out your Census 2000 form a few months ago, there's been a major revision in the format: Individuals may now identify themselves as members of more than one race. In other words, if you consider yourself both Asian and white, you may now check both race boxes.

As a result of this new standard, the five basic race categories can now yield 63 different racial combinations. What does that mean for employers? Most likely a whole new set of Equal Employment Opportunity issues to comply with. "The big question is, how will all this new information affect affirmative-action plans and civil-rights monitoring and enforcement?" asks Deron Zeppelin, director of governmental affairs for the Society for Human Resource Management in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Office of Management and Budget recently issued a bulletin that summed up the reason for the change: "Data from Census 2000 will capture more accurately the increasing diversity of the nation's population." But the office is conspicuously vague on how the information will be used and what new regulations will come from it.

"They are just starting to put the puzzle together," says Zeppelin. "Employers need to realize there will be implications down the road. You need to start thinking about and preparing yourself now."


Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market