The latest news and updates on employee benefits

July 1, 2000 1 min read

Employee benefits are getting ever more complex-and ever more competitive-as companies use them to attract and retain staff at a time when hiring is tough. Check out benefitnews.com for plenty of info on what's new with health, retirement and education benefits, as well as news about new laws. Full site access is limited to subscribers of the offline magazine Employee Benefit News ($94 per year,) but there's a lots of material offered free of charge to site visitors here.