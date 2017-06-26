My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Report: Facebook to Pay Hollywood Millions for Original Shows

It's apparently offering up to $3 million per episode.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Report: Facebook to Pay Hollywood Millions for Original Shows
Image credit: Bloomua | Shutterstock
Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Facebook is very serious about its original programming ambitions -- $3 million per episode serious. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the tech giant is courting Hollywood agencies for original scripted TV shows, in some cases offering up to $3 million per episode. It's also keen on procuring less-expensive productions that would cost hundreds of thousands each episode to make. The Journal's sources said that Facebook has set late summer as a tentative launch window, and that it hopes to reach audiences aged 13 to 34.

In particular, the company is reportedly focusing on those aged between 17 and 30, and is therefore looking for shows like ABC's Pretty Little Liars, Scandal or The Bachelor. We're already expecting about two dozen titles from the social network when it launches its programming lineup, including reality show Last State Standing.

We've yet to hear back from Facebook on this, and the company has kept mum about previous rumors. The Journal's report falls in line with everything we've heard so far on the social network's push into original content, though. Last year, Facebook offered media companies millions of dollars to stream live content on its website.

The focus on high-end content could help Facebook better take on its rivals like Snapchat and, to a lesser extent, Twitter. Snapchat already has a large stable of original content coming from major names in entertainment, including DisneyMTVMGMTime Warner and A&E. But Snapchat shows are of a different format -- each episode lasts between three and five minutes long.

It's not yet clear if Facebook plans to have similarly short clips just yet, but the Journal's report indicates it is considering a variety of runtimes from 10 minutes to 30 minutes. If these latest rumors are true, we could be looking at a greater diversity of shows coming to our Facebook feeds very soon.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

How I Turned a Facebook Group Into a Thriving Startup

Facebook

Facebook May Take Extra Steps to Remove Anti-Vaccine Misinformation

Facebook

Study Suggests Facebook Users Are Happier If They Leave for a Month