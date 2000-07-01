That's Outrageous

A dash of good humor and a pinch of zany can be all it takes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Brooks O'Kane thinks nothing of challenging his customers . . . to games of Ping-Pong, that is. In fact, the 39-year-old Sunpoint Products founder actually printed that challenge on one of his company's products-and he's had more than one customer take him up on it.

Such outlandish stunts have become the hallmark of O'Kane's marketing strategy for his company's two primary products, ClearVue glass cleaner and Red Cross Nurse disinfectant. His cheeky style has helped him grow his Lawrence, Massachusetts business from zero to $5 million in less than five years. (Although he's since sold the ClearVue name and automotive aftermarket business to Turtle Wax, he maintains the license to distribute the product to retailers.)

And while outrageous stunts can sometimes backfire, O'Kane seems to have hit a good balance of funny and effective. He's been known to stand in grocery lines and pay for everything in ClearVue purchasers' baskets. He's also shown up bearing gifts at the homes of loyal customers.

"Our secrets to success are developing some kind of an emotional bond with our customers, and being really different and generating word-of-mouth," says O'Kane. "I mean, who has any emotional bond with Windex or Glass Plus?"


Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associates. She is currently compiling a marketing workbook titled Promote Your Business. E-mail her at moranmarketing@erols.com.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market