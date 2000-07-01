Flash

New idea for a promotional giveaway
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

All Tied Up: Here's a promotional alternative to the tired, old T-shirt: Get a custom necktie from Corporate Textiles Inc. in Highland Park, Illinois. Designs range from a simple corporate logo to a detailed scene. Prices range from $9 to $15 apiece for silk ties. Minimum order: 300. Call (800) 998-TIES or visit www.shop4ties.com for information.


Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associates. She is currently compiling a marketing workbook titled Promote Your Business. E-mail her at moranmarketing@erols.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market