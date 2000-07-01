New idea for a promotional giveaway

July 1, 2000 1 min read

All Tied Up: Here's a promotional alternative to the tired, old T-shirt: Get a custom necktie from Corporate Textiles Inc. in Highland Park, Illinois. Designs range from a simple corporate logo to a detailed scene. Prices range from $9 to $15 apiece for silk ties. Minimum order: 300. Call (800) 998-TIES or visit www.shop4ties.com for information.





Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associates. She is currently compiling a marketing workbook titled Promote Your Business. E-mail her at moranmarketing@erols.com.