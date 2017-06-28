My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Next Gen

The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'

"I have come to be loved and respected by everyone in the organization and this is the best thing that has happened to me"
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Like most kids in India, Siddharth had a penchant for playing cricket when he was in school. But the legacy which was getting formed as he was growing up, 19-year-old Siddharth had already started learning the nitty-gritty of business from “way bottom” (as he puts it), on all of his innocent visits to his father’s office.

Today, his role in the organization is the ‘Chief Strategist’. He says, “I look at strategy and innovation and in all the divisions if something is not right, I jump into it and make sure everything is up and running well.”

Indeed this is a huge responsibility which Siddharth took on his shoulders at a very young age when he realized that Rajesh Exports is the world’s largest manufacturer, processor, and refiner of gold.

Siddharth tells, “In school and college days, my father never had the time to attend the AGM. It was always my mother. But I have understood that and learned one of the best traits from my father that is to be punctual. If he commits a time, he is present there no matter if anyone else is there or not.”

As the millennial generation is more handy of the e-commerce space, Siddharth is focusing on expanding the retail segment in the organization and also trying to relax the centralized approach of the company’s decision making policy. He says, “Earlier, the selection of every franchise was approved by Rajesh Mehta, but now as the company is rapidly expanding and we are managing everything in more organized manner, we are changing a few things.”

It was however not that easy for Siddharth to rise up to the expectation of his father, who by all means is a remarkable achiever. He says, “When I was younger, as he was my taskmaster, he used to make me pull myself up as much as possible to put in the hard work as much as was required. So back then, you always had a feeling that as a kid, you need to enjoy. But when I look back and see what I have achieved throughout, I think what he did was right.”

Revealing about possibly the best thing that has happened to him professionally, he says, “When someone directly comes and sits on top of everyone, no employee will actually respect you. But since I myself have grown from the bottom and have come to be loved and respected by everyone in the organization, I think this is the best thing that has happened to me.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Next Gen

How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy

Next Gen

Ajinkya Firodia Feels Blessed to Have Been Formally Invited by His Father to Run The Legacy

Next Gen

The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'