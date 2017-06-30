My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

This Polymer Device Can 'Walk' When Illuminated

The device itself has just two parts: a rectangular frame and a piece of special polymer material that can 'undulate and ... propel itself forward under the influence of light.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Polymer Device Can 'Walk' When Illuminated
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Scientists in the Netherlands and US have created what they're calling the world's first "light powered walking device."

The tiny device, developed by scientists at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands and Kent State University in Ohio, is about the size of a paperclip and can "walk" at the speed of a caterpillar when illuminated. The device itself has just two parts: a rectangular frame and a piece of special polymer material that can "undulate and ... propel itself forward under the influence of light," according to a news release.

 

When exposed to light, one side of this new type of liquid crystal polymer contracts while the other side expands, causing it the material to "bulge." When the light goes away, the deformation "disappears instantaneously."

The material looks transparent, but fully absorbs violet light, which the scientists used in their tests, creating a shadow. The research team, led by Eindhoven University of Technology professor Dick Broer, managed to get their device to move continuously on its own using this so-called "self-shadowing" effect.

"They attached a strip of the material in a frame shorter than the strip itself," the release explains. "Then they shone a concentrated ... light on it, from in front. The part of the strip that is in the light starts to bulge downward, creating a 'dent' in the strip. As a consequence, the next part of the strip comes in the light and starts to deform. This way the 'dent' moves backwards, creating a continual undulating movement. This sets the device in motion, walking away from the light."

When the device is placed upside down, the wave travels in the opposite direction, causing it to move towards the light.

 

The scientists, who published their findings today in the scientific journal Nature,say that in the future, their device could possibly be used to transport small items in hard-to-reach places, or clean the surface of solar cells. "The mechanism is so powerful that the strip can even transport an object that is much bigger and heavier than the device itself, uphill," according to the release.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Facebook vs Google and the Future of App Development

Technology

Why Googling Yourself Is Not Just for Fun Anymore

Technology

Kansas City Royals Employees Use Jumbotron to Play Mario Kart