This story appears in the February 1996 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

This is the story of a stuffed banana. To be precise, this is the story of a stuffed banana decked out in sunglasses and a hat. To be more precise still, the stuffed banana in question sports a dangling cigarette.

Relax, you're not hallucinating (and neither are we). You've just entered a world of sight and sound . . . and enthusiastic employees. You have, quite simply, crossed into the fun zone.

Not that there's anything simple about introducing fun into your workplace. Since we've been conditioned to believe that work and play are about as compatible as oil and water, it's not often easy to strike the perfect balance between efficiency and exuberance. But if anyone can get you laughing all the way to the bank, it's Matt Weinstein.

As the founder of a business that specializes in "fun-centered management skills," Weinstein clearly understands how a company's profitability can be enhanced by a playful environment. And in Managing to Have Fun (Simon & Schuster, $21 cloth), he lets readers in on the tricks of his trade.

Even if stuffed bananas hanging around the office hold no appeal, don't laugh off Weinstein's advice. After all, your company's morale is no joking matter.

To order these books, please call (800) 96-BOOK-1 (ext. 3500)

Contact Source

Simon & Schuster, (800) 223-2348.

