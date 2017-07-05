My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Entrepreneurs

Make A Difference: Dubai Launches Humanitarian Accelerator To Support Social Enterprises

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Make A Difference: Dubai Launches Humanitarian Accelerator To Support Social Enterprises
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the entrepreneurs among you striving to make imaginative use of technology and other resources to make a difference to the society, know that the Dubai government wants to help you. UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Humanitarian Accelerators last week, “a first-of-its kind initiative in the Arab World,” which aims to support the humanitarian sector by attracting skilled and passionate entrepreneurs to it. Established in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, and Dubai Future Accelerators, the program aims to “accelerate the process of giving, consolidate efficiency, and leapfrog conventional technology approaches in humanitarian work.”

Launching the initiative at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed said that with the Humanitarian Accelerator, Dubai wishes “to harness the potential of advanced technology” to transform communities. “We are facing many humanitarian challenges, and must think innovatively in order to accelerate philanthropic work and achieve high results – this cannot wait,” he added. Accordingly, the Accelerator seeks to apply futuristic technologies such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence, etc. to improve the efficiency of humanitarian institutions, and thus better serve humanity.

In this regard, the four regional humanitarian challenges taken up by the Accelerator are access to quality education to all children, access to clean water in underprivileged countries, increasing number of refugees living in poverty, and “the below-average” reading material and content in Arabic online. Accordingly, the program is being designed to identify emerging technologies, and help create partnerships between participants and humanitarian institutions, similar to the way other entrepreneurship accelerators work. 

Related: Innovation For Impact: MENA Startups Are Taking On The Refugee Crisis

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Entrepreneurs

Social Entrepreneur Leila Janah On Making A Real Difference And Scaling As A Social Enterprise

Social Entrepreneurs

The How-To: Scaling Social Enterprise Ventures

Social Entrepreneurs

How a Life-Altering Experience Inspired a Social Enterprise Connecting the Greatest Minds of Our Time