My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Transportation

China's 'Elevated' Bus Was a Scam After All

Chinese police launched an investigation into the funding platform behind the wheeled tram.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
China's 'Elevated' Bus Was a Scam After All
Image credit: VCG via Getty Images
Contributing Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Remember that Chinese public transit experiment running an elevated bus over 300 meters of track along a major roadway? Unfortunately, the test site started gathering dust as "financial problems" and other suspicious setbacks reportedly set in months after the oddball vehicle's unveiling. But now it's official: Chinese authorities believe the whole thing was a scam and have started investigating (and arresting) accordingly.

Yesterday, Beijing police announced they'd opened an investigation for alleged illegal fundraising into the folks behind the Transit Elevated Bus (TEB), as it was called. They're holding over 30 people connected to the capital-raising platform Huaying Kailai, which raised funds from individual investors for the bus. The police are attempting to recover funds from the firm. According to the Southern Metropolis Daily paper, 72 investors have filed suit against the company, which raised 9.1 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) by October 2016, two months after the bus's publicized test debut in the port city of Qinghuangdao.

Suspicions had already been raised even by last year's end. The design firm Autek was still owed millions for its work on the bus, while the test track laid dormant months after its Aug. 31 permit deadline, after which TEB was supposed to pack it up to clear the roadway. Last week, the port city's government decided it had had enough and ordered the tracks demolished and the test bus moved to a nearby parking garage. It seems the dream of an odd elevated bus-tram gliding over commuter traffic is likely at a final, actual end.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Transportation

Boeing Successfully Tests 'Flying Car'

Transportation

Vycle Replaces Lifts and Stairs With a Vertical Bike

Transportation

Check Out This Larry Page-Backed Flying Car in Action