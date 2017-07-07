My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gaming

Tap Into It: BenQ's ZOWIE Celeritas II Caters To Gaming Enthusiasts

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tap Into It: BenQ's ZOWIE Celeritas II Caters To Gaming Enthusiasts
Image credit: ZOWIE / ME Newswire
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BenQ launched its latest keyboard, the ZOWIE Celeritas II, catered toward gaming enthusiasts. This power-packed peripheral has features like high-quality iron springs for pressurized keystrokes, optical switches to avoid double key presses, and illuminated keys that can be adjusted for brightness.

With a precise pretravel, keys have less distance to travel before an action is performed, thus making your gaming strokes more efficient. The ZOWIE Celeritas II also has improved durability to meet the standards required for e-sports. Best of all, there are no drivers needed, just plug in and tap into it.

Related: Microsoft's New Surface Ergonomic Keyboard Is Something Special

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Gaming

Meet the Company That Helps Game Developers Get Seen and Get Paid

Gaming

Sony Is Getting in on the Retro Gaming Craze With the PlayStation Classic

Gaming

How User Behavior Is Scoring Points in the Gaming Industry and Could Score You Points Too