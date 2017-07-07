Tap Into It: BenQ's ZOWIE Celeritas II Caters To Gaming Enthusiasts

July 7, 2017 1 min read

BenQ launched its latest keyboard, the ZOWIE Celeritas II, catered toward gaming enthusiasts. This power-packed peripheral has features like high-quality iron springs for pressurized keystrokes, optical switches to avoid double key presses, and illuminated keys that can be adjusted for brightness.

With a precise pretravel, keys have less distance to travel before an action is performed, thus making your gaming strokes more efficient. The ZOWIE Celeritas II also has improved durability to meet the standards required for e-sports. Best of all, there are no drivers needed, just plug in and tap into it.

