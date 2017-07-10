This Indo-Italian Wine Maker is Going Global

The brand is now looking to expand its distribution in American market

While a decade ago India was going through the phase when business owners were skeptical about the acceptance of wine by consumers, today it seems they have convinced the market with the taste of our very own wine.

Indian-Italian winemaker Fratelli Vineyards has penned its success story in the Indian wine industry within a decade of its launch.

Set up in 2007, the home-grown brand is now setting its sight on the American market to expand its distribution internationally.

Wooing consumers with its Italian techniques for producing a high-quality alcoholic beverage, Fratelli had made the top economists sip its finest Indo-Italian flavored wine in the World Economic Forum at Davos. Manufactured in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the quality of wine meets the local and international standards in the market.

It is the second most-distributed wine brand in India after Sula, claimed Director, Fratelli Vineyards, Kapil Sekhri.

The brand is an Indo-Italian joint venture, involving Italy’s Secci brothers (Alessio and Andrea) and Piero Masi, New Delhi-based Sekhri brothers (Kapil and Gaurav) and Maharashtra-based Mohite-Patil brothers (Ranjitsinh and Arjunsinh).

Wooing Consumers with Italian Flavor

A sector that had limited consumer-base earlier is fast evolving with newer business opportunities today. Market players are constantly adding an innovative touch to their products, which are being lapped by consumers. Amongst them, Fratelli is standing out in the market bringing Italian traditions and flavor to the Indian market. The brand is steadily establishing its mark in the market.

With European technological expertise in production, fermentation, and bottling, the brand is revolutionizing Indian wine-making. Kapil asserted that the quality of the product is the brand’s USP.

The company is the first-ever Indian winery to be featured on the world famous David Rocco’s show – Dolce India.

Three Growth Accelerators

The brand upholds the spirit of brotherhood, as is evident by the name 'Fratelli', which means 'brothers' in Italian .

Explaining the three growth accelerators that eased the functioning of venture and helped in revenue generations in lesser than the expected time, Kapil said, “Belief in the product, strong distribution strategy, and effective decision-making helped us reach where we are today.”

Fratelli has captured 20 per cent market share in just four years. With the consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 80%-90%, the company has doubled its installed capacity.

Hitting Global Markets

“The easy availability of locally produced wine and imported varieties has really helped in meeting increasing consumer demands,” told Sekhri.

Fratelli now produces two million bottles a year - from classic Chenin Blanc, Merlot and sparkling wines to the uncommon Sangiovese Bianco, a dry white wine made from the red Sangiovese grape.

The company has over 70 varietals in France, Italy, and Chile, and is fast expanding its operations in six more countries. In India, it is currently available in 16 states. It has over 7,000 outlets worldwide.

The company has showcased itself at HANNOVER MESSE 2015, Germany, under the “Make in India” campaign by the government of India.

