My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Masters of Scale

How to Build an Entrepreneurial Community

First decide where you want to live. Then build your company and your network.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
President and CEO of Kauffman Fellows
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Editor’s Note: In the new podcast Masters of Scale, LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman explores his philosophy on how to scale a business -- and at Entrepreneur.com, entrepreneurs are responding with their own ideas and experiences on our hub. This week, we’re discussing Hoffman’s theory: Silicon Valley has an inimitable blend of talent. No other region can match its collective capacity or wisdom for scaling, except maybe China. Listen to this week's episode here

Many people who want to be a part of an entrepreneurial community think there are only a select few cities where that happens. Not true! The fact is, entrepreneurial communities exist in all corners of the world.

Brad Feld, partner at the Foundry Group and author of Startup Communities, suggests picking the place where you want to live and help build your work and community around it. As Thomas Friedman says in his new book Thanks for Being Late, if it is not happening, then you’re not doing it.

Feld, who is also a co-founder of Techstars, believes that most cities of more than 100,000 are good breeding grounds for entrepreneurial activity. But we can’t wait for this activity to magically happen.

He cites four essentials he argues are necessary for building a start-up community: a critical mass of entrepreneurial leaders who embrace creating something new; a long-term view of at least 20 years to make that community a place where dreams can become reality; a philosophy to welcome everyone who wants to engage at any level around that purpose and, finally, a commitment to have lots of activities and events that engage people in the actual act of entrepreneurship.

You can create the community you want with the right outlook! But it starts with you.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Masters of Scale

How to Tackle It All In Your Business When There Is Just So Much to Do

Masters of Scale

Feeling the Drain of Business Demands? Focus on These 3 Areas.

Masters of Scale

Smart Leaders From Survey Monkey and PayPal Explain When to Let Fires Burn