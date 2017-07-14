How a Genius Teenage Hacker Turned Tech Entrepreneur Solves Problems and Saves Lives

Reader Resource
Apply now to be an Entrepreneur 360™ company. Let us tell the world your success story.
Get Started »
Can you imagine being busted by the NSA and Interpol at the age of 13? This real-life scenario played out for Walter “Scorpion” O’Brien after hacking into NASA to steal shuttle blueprints. With a staggering IQ of 197, O’Brien is the fifth smartest person in the world, a self-taught coder and entrepreneur. Shortly after his teenage run-in with the law, O’Brien founded his own tech company, Scorpion Computer Services. Since then, O’Brien has been employed by the government to shore up cybersecurity, started multiple business including Concierge Up and Scorpion Studios Inc., and even saved the lives of American troops by creating ScenGen, the world’s fastest artificial intelligence. Prepare to have your mind blown and business grown by this genius hacker and living legend.
- [00:00:00] Walter O’Brien Busted by NSA and Interpol at Age 13
- [00:05:54] Scorpion Studios Inc. to Be Credited on 2017 Spiderman
- [00:11:32] Scorpion Works Hard to Correct Human Error in Tech
- [00:18:23] Concierge Up Offers Solutions for Real-Life Problems
- [00:27:12] Let Geniuses Do the Work, They Know What They’re Doing
- [00:33:26] Adapt and Thrive in Business, Concierge Up Can Help
Related: Overcoming the Trials and Tribulations of Business Ownership
Discover more about segments and guests below . . .
[00:00:00] Walter O’Brien Busted by NSA and Interpol at Age 13
As a child, Walter O’Brien worked on his family’s dairy farm in Ireland, but never quite fit in. Suspecting that he might be autistic, O’Brien was asked to take an intelligence test at the age of nine. With an IQ of 197, he officially became the fifth smartest person in the world. Four short years later, O’Brien hacked into NASA to steal shuttle blueprints and was quickly apprehended by the NSA and Interpol. The government recognized O’Brien’s unique aptitude and hired him to bolster cybersecurity. This pivotal moment ushered forth the creation of Scorpion Computer Services, a company that now employs 3,000 problem-solving geniuses and nets more than $1 billion in revenue. With such an impressive talent pool and case load, we have to ask: How on Earth does one manage that many geniuses at once? The answer is brilliant.
[00:05:54] Scorpion Studios Inc. to Be Credited on 2017 Spiderman
We’ve all yelled at the movie screen, “Yeah, right. That’s impossible!” Well, O’Brien and his team at Scorpion Studios Inc. are here to add credibility to the silver screen. Filmmakers rely on Scorpion Studios Inc. to offer practical advice on show stopping stunts, dazzling effects and tenable scriptwriting. From creating a believable time machine to blowing up cars, experts guide production in a more realistic (and savagely cool) direction, transforming entertainment into art. Find out how Scorpion Studios Inc. helped shape the summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Plus, O’Brien reveals how he earned his fierce moniker.
[00:11:32] The Scorpion Works Hard to Correct Human Error in Tech
Even on your best day, the possibility for human error is 3 percent. While that percentage may not seem meaningful, it could mean life or death -- air traffic controllers, medical instruments, weapons and countless other mission-critical operations must be flawless. O’Brien has devoted his life to developing systems that eliminate human error. His award-winning artificial intelligence engine, ScenGen, helped protect American soldiers and minimize collateral damage in the war in Afghanistan.
[00:18:23] Concierge Up Offers Solutions for Real Life Problems
Whether you’re launching a new business, need assistance developing a product or just want help managing your busy personal life, Concierge Up can help. With virtually endless resources at their fingertips, O’Brien and his team of dream makers are standing by to help you surmount your most onerous obstacles. A down payment of $10,000 affords you up to 66 hours of genius-level problem-solving and a “super butler” on retainer. Are you ready to take advantage of intelligence on demand?
[00:27:12] Let Geniuses Do the Work, They Know What They’re Doing
Do you have the beginnings of a game changing idea but don’t know how to make it a reality? There is an affordable way to eliminate guesswork and place your problem in the capable hands of geniuses. O’Brien shares how Concierge Up can help conquer any issue by calculating the risks, posing pertinent questions, developing state of the art systems and granting you access to its superior network of experts. With a strategic team at your disposal, you can save time and energy as you commence your next entrepreneurial venture. Find out how you can get a genius-approved checklist for success.
[00:33:26] Adapt and Thrive in Business, Concierge Up Can Help
Does fear of the unknown stop you from confronting your issues? Many people have a hard time asking for help because they’re frightened of soliciting an unwanted answer. Newsflash: Being uncomfortable means that you are learning. Embrace it, and get ready to face your problems head on. O’Brien and the team at Concierge Up are ready to help you find a solution to any problem. The road to success starts here; listen for O’Brien’s top tips on how to adapt and thrive in business.
Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor is an award winning radio and television host and a 30-plus year broadcast professional. As a founder of Benchmark Entertainment in 1995, Taylor pioneered the business of creating radio shows as an exten...
Read more