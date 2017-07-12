Travel

Australian Traveler Checks a Single Can of Beer as His Luggage

Now that's traveling 'light.'
Australian Traveler Checks a Single Can of Beer as His Luggage
Image credit: Thomas M. Scheer/EyeEm | Getty Images
  • ---Shares

Packing for a plane ride can be difficult -- especially with all of the laws today that limit the amount of fluid you can take on board.

Related: What to Pack for Your Next Business Trip

However, that didn’t stop Australian traveler Dean Stinson from thinking outside the box. The eager Australian passenger who flew on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Perth on Saturday checked his light luggage before going through security and boarding his plane. Although when we say light, we’re not talking about weight -- instead, Stinson checked a can of Australian light beer, Emu Export.

Turns out, the stunt wasn’t because Stinson wanted a can of his favorite beer available to him right off the plane. As he told Australian media company Unilad, “My mate works at the airport and we hatched the plan as a laugh -- I half didn’t expect it to come out the other end.”

And a laugh it was. It arrived out on the baggage claim carousel before any other items. Stinson immediately knew the plan was a success when he saw a group of travelers crowded around.

Related: 10 Ways to Travel the World Without Breaking the Bank

"I rocked up to the baggage carousel late. There was no luggage out yet but everyone was milling around and had their phones out so I was pretty sure I knew what was going on. Sure enough there she was, alone on the carousel proudly making her way around."

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Airports Travel Lifestyle Luggage
Edition: July 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.