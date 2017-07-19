My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Retirement

When Does It Make Sense to Offer Employees a Retirement Plan?

Your company has grown. But retirement plans are complex.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Chairman and CEO, First Western
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You provide your employees with a competitive salary, good medical care options and paid time-off. How about offering them a retirement plan?

A group retirement plan is a great tool for attracting and retaining talent. It can cut federal income taxes for your workers and help them build a nest egg. Many kinds of plans exist -- 401ks, 403bs, IRAs, profit sharing, defined-benefit. Each has advantages and disadvantages. But retirement plan regulations can be complex. Selecting the best group plan for your business isn't easy.

The right plan can save you and your company money. The wrong plan can be costly. So take the time to get the facts.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Retirement

You've Scored a New Job. Here's What to Do with Your 401(k) Funds.

Retirement

Make 401(k)s Great Again

Female Workers Aren't Saving Enough for Retirement -- Here's How to Change That