My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wi-Fi

People Accidentally Agree to Clean Toilets for Free Wi-Fi

U.K.-based Wi-Fi provider Purple recently added a 'community service clause' to its usual terms, and 22,000 blindly agreed to it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
People Accidentally Agree to Clean Toilets for Free Wi-Fi
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

U.K.-based Wi-Fi provider Purple recently conducted a clever experiment to prove how oblivious people are when agreeing to a company's terms and conditions.

The company added a "community service clause" to its usual terms that stated users may be required, at Purple's discretion, to carry out 1,000 hours of community service that may include: "cleansing local parks of animal waste," "providing hugs to stray cats and dogs," "manually relieving sewer blockages," "cleaning portable lavatories at local festivals and events," "painting snail shells to brighten up their existence" and "scraping chewing gum off the streets."

 

Not surprisingly, a lot of people agreed to the terms: not a couple dozen or even few hundred, but more than 22,000 in two weeks.

"Don't worry, we aren't going to round up these individuals and ask them to don their rubber gloves and repay the community debt," Purple wrote on its website. "The real reason behind our experiment is to highlight the lack of consumer awareness when signing up to use free Wi-Fi."

Users who attempted to connect had the opportunity to flag the questionable clause in return for a prize. Only one person spotted it over the two-week experiment.

While amusing, this should be a wake-up call to users. "Wi-Fi users need to read terms when they sign up to access a network," Purple CEO Gavin Wheeldon said in a statement. "What are they agreeing to, how much data are they sharing, and what license are they giving to providers? Our experiment shows it's all too easy to tick a box and consent to something unfair."

Facebook recently rolled out a feature dubbed Find Wi-Fi aimed at help you stay connected when you're on the go. As its name suggests, Find Wi-Fi helps you locate available Wi-Fi hotspots nearby by displaying hotspots that businesses have shared with Facebook from their Page. Just be sure to read the terms and conditions before blindly connecting to one of the hotspots.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wi-Fi

MIT Researchers Take on Slow Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi

New 4G Technology Might Wipe Out Your Wi-Fi Connection

Office Tech

New Office Tech You're Going to Crave This Year