Dermatology as a Hot Career Option for Women

A career in dermatology will give you the advantage to be in the upcoming health care sector of wellness and anti –ageing

July 18, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With a dream to fly high in the sky of own expectations, one needs only to choose the right career and show his/her mettle to turn it into an achievement.

When it comes to a career in dermatology for women, it is not difficult to believe that many names have made their identities worldwide in this field.

It is easy to infer that dermatology relates to almost all women — they know how to look beautiful.

Dermatology can be the best career option for women.

Qualifications Required For a Career in Dermatology

To be a dermatologist in India you should have an MBBS degree and do a specialization in Dermatology with an MD degree.

Career Options

Dermatology has been one of the best career options for quite some time now. The number of dermatologists is small in our country and the demand seems higher. So it is the golden opportunity to make a successful career in this field.

Different Areas of Specialization

Specialization comes on your choice. In the metropolitan cities, the practice of cosmetology is chosen over the other sub-branch. If a dermatologist is more keen in surgery, then s/he opt to become a dermato-surgeon. Also, it is good to know that hair transplantation is one more area of

My journey in the field of aesthetics and dermatology has so far been both enriching and challenging.

I started my career in dermatology 10 years ago when while working I realized the gap between the clinical and cosmetic derma. Nowadays, clients are looking for an expert cosmetic dermatology-based treatment in which various peels, lasers, injectables and various other technologies come into play. Also, these treatments require full comfort, expertise, and confidentiality.

Advantages of Making a Career in Dermatology

The advantage is to have a career in the upcoming health care sector of wellness and anti –ageing.

It most highly ranked post graduate specialization for MBBS graduates due to its rising demand in the country and the new wave of cosmetic dermatology and hair transplant.

It gives a flexibility of either practicing clinical or cosmetic or both. It’s a field which requires constant up gradation. So a doctor needs to stay updated. It definitely gives flexible working hours as no emergency cases come under this.

Dermatologists may enjoy greater influence and acceptability easily within their fields by pursuing careers in research. Here, I would like to say that dermatology is a field meant only for women. Their eagerness and inherent skills and to look beautiful and maintain their beauty actually help them be successful in this profession.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it should be noted that dermatologists can further progress their careers, tasks, and income by engaging in sub-specialty practices and extra-training in surgical methods, thus making themselves even more exceptionally-skilled to perform subspecialty procedures.