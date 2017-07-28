The Lenovo Legion Y720 Is Designed For The Gamer In You

July 28, 2017 1 min read

The new Lenovo Legion line, which includes the Y720 and Y520 laptops, is designed for the gamer in you. Lenovo Legion laptops are outfitted with the latest NVIDIA graphics cards, as well as the Intel 7th generation i7 Core processors for the speed you need to win.

With 16 GB DDR4 memory, you can run and stream your favorite games, live chat, and play music, all at the same time, without a hitch. The Lenovo Legion Y720 Laptop also comes with an anti-glare display, Thunderbolt 3, currently the fastest port available on a PC, and VR-ready NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics for immersive gameplay.

With an optional red backlit keyboard, gaming at night isn’t a problem either. Even better, the Lenovo Legion Y720 Laptop comes with the option of an integrated Xbox One Wireless receiver, which supports up to four controllers simultaneously for gaming with friends- a way to get everyone in the game.

