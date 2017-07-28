My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

The Lenovo Legion Y720 Is Designed For The Gamer In You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Lenovo Legion Y720 Is Designed For The Gamer In You
Image credit: Lenovo
Lenovo Legion Y720
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new Lenovo Legion line, which includes the Y720 and Y520 laptops, is designed for the gamer in you. Lenovo Legion laptops are outfitted with the latest NVIDIA graphics cards, as well as the Intel 7th generation i7 Core processors for the speed you need to win.

With 16 GB DDR4 memory, you can run and stream your favorite games, live chat, and play music, all at the same time, without a hitch. The Lenovo Legion Y720 Laptop also comes with an anti-glare display, Thunderbolt 3, currently the fastest port available on a PC, and VR-ready NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics for immersive gameplay.

With an optional red backlit keyboard, gaming at night isn’t a problem either. Even better, the Lenovo Legion Y720 Laptop comes with the option of an integrated Xbox One Wireless receiver, which supports up to four controllers simultaneously for gaming with friends- a way to get everyone in the game.

Related: Talking A Good Game: Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft Co-founder And CEO

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

The Need To Humanize Technology (In Its True Sense)

Technology

Let's Play: LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor

Technology

Why Startups Should Consider A Cyber Resilience Strategy