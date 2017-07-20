Comedy Legend Judd Apatow on Trusting Your Gut and Taking Risks

July 20, 2017 2 min read

Freaks and Geeks. The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Girls. The Big Sick. Writer/director/producer and comedian Judd Apatow is responsible for some of the most hilarious and influential comedies of our generation.

You’d think with a track record like that, the guy would be brimming with confidence. But that’s not exactly the case, as he revealed in the above interview with LinkedIn Executive Editor Daniel Roth. Explaining why he continues to get in front of crowds on stand-up stages, Apatow admits, “my fear is that I’m not funny any longer but no one has told me.”

Whether or not you're an aspiring comedian, Apatow has a lot to teach on the topics of risk-taking, collaboration and self-motivation.