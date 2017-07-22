The Executive Selection: Omega

July 22, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Omega fans on Instagram would know what #SpeedyTuesday is all about: the hashtag, started by Fratello Watches founder Robert-Jan Broer, has been popularized by Speedmaster enthusiasts of the 2012 timepiece. It gained such a following that it inspired the brand to launch the limited edition Speedmaster Speedy Tuesday.

Omega Speedy Tuesday.Image credit: Omega.

It was also the first Omega watch to be officially sold online through Instagram, as well as on its website. Fun fact? Its design, influenced by Omega’s Speedmaster Alaska Project III, an edition created for NASA in 1978, offers a reverse panda dial and bright radial sub-dials.

Related: The Executive Selection: Tudor