5 Facts that Represent President-elect Ram Nath Kovind's Leadership Qualities

As a serving member of the Parliament, Kovind worked on various projects to transform rural areas

India is set to officially welcome its 14th President, Ram Nath Kovind, whose accomplishments in a long and illustrious political career are many.

A Dalit leader and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kovind will be taking over Pranab Mukherjee’s post. His nomination had seen acceptance and even appreciation from leaders cutting across party lines from all the country. Several state chief ministers had come out to support him.

While he readies himself to take up the seat of power, Entrepreneur India takes a look at the top #5 leadership qualities.

A majority-backed Leader from the Minority

Ram Nath Kovind has been one of the prominent faces of the Dalit community, who has spearheaded many important campaigns for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. His Dalit family background has always prompted him to fight for the community’s cause. He was the President of the BJP Dalit Morcha and of the All India Koli Samaj. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes and Social Justice and Empowerment. According to reports, the benevolent leader had even donated his house in Kanpur so that it could be converted into a community house.

Robust Legal Knowledge

He took the Civil Services Examinations and cleared it on his third attempt, but Kovind went on to practise law. He was a lawyer with the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court for 16 long years. During his legal practice, he made sure that he did something for the underprivileged. He would provide free legal aid to the weaker sections of the society.

Leading Governance

As a serving member of the Parliament, Kovind worked on transforming rural areas and build roads for his village near Kanpur. He, in a way, changed the face of Kanpur. As the governor of Bihar, he was appointed at a point when the state was at a crossroads because of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav and he was able to stabilize the situation.

Driving Education

He graduated from DAV college with an LLB degree and pursued his love for education as a member of management board of the Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Lucknow, and a member of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. Kovind had also served in the Rajya Sabha as an MP. During his term as a Member of the Parliament, he stressed the importance of education and led many educational campaigns. He pushed for infrastructural development for education in rural areas under the MPLAD scheme.

A Global Representative

As the President of India, Kovind will have to take charge and represent India at a number of occasions at a global stage. But Kovind is not new to the same. In 2002 he had represented India at the United Nations in New York.