Can these #6 Brands Make a Mark in the Indian Soil?

In a rapidly transitioning Indian franchising industry, the trend of making a master franchising or multi-brand franchising is fast-picking. In a bid to establish robust synergies with marquee investors, big corporates and multi-unit brand operators, the global brands are connecting to Indian market network quite extensively.

YOGURT LAB

American restaurant chain Z&H Hospitality is all set to launch its frozen Yogurt brand Yogurt Lab in India by the end of this year. The company is planning to open 50 to 70 outlets in India over the next five years. The brand finds a great amount of opportunities pouring in the Food and Beverage industry in India and aims to find franchise partners.

“Being the second most populous country in the world, India is the place where every growing entrepreneur would like to set-up its operations.” Aaron Switz, Chairman, President and CEO, Yogurt Lab

GRASSHOPPER SOCCER

One of the leading communitybased soccer organizations from Australia, Grasshopper Soccer teaches the basics of soccer to the children aged between 2 and 12 in a fun, social and non-competitive environment. The brand is looking to expand in India for which they need to have a robust support system. It is aiming to build master-franchise in India and will be setting-up to at least 4-5 franchisees here.

“We found franchising to be an easy way to go ahead to build a strong network that will benefit the brand at large.” Blake Brinklow, Founder and CEO, Grasshopper Soccer

PROSHRED SECURITY

San-Francisco based, Proshred Security, which is specialized in on-site shredding and have over 30 years of experience in protecting confidential information, is also eying the Indian market to grow their brand. The brand aims to target Indian companies with the idea of going ‘glocal’ in market ie promoting their brand at the local level so that the consumers can find a connect.

“Indian market is currently full of opportunities with many start-ups taking off in the industry. As various large conglomerates are allocated here, there is a huge need of saving the company’s information, data, documents and files. We are looking to build franchise in 5-7 regions.” Jeffrey Hasham, Founder and CEO, Proshred Security and Redishred

KIODA

The Malaysia-based Korean styled retail store KIODA said that it plans to open 300 stores in India by 2021 and will invest around $10 million for expansion and marketing. KIODA, which has a product range of cosmetics, gifts, stationery and household items, is looking to source 25-30 per cent of its products locally for Indian stores and rest to be imported from Malaysia.

“We eventually want to source products from India especially in the F&B range. KIODA stores will be an unique stores which will have a Korean concept and experience.” Alvin, Managing Director, Kioda

5.10.15

The 20-year-old Polish company has 220 stores in 190 countries and it is looking for opportunities in the Indian market. And, they are eager to go the franchise way.

“India is one of the biggest market in the world and there is lot of potential in this market. We believe that this market will be right fit for our product.” EwelinaPawelec, Export Head, 5.10.15

CINQ MONDE SPA, PARIS

Another international brand which aims to expand in India is the France-based Cinq Monde Spa, Paris. The company, which offers premium beauty and spa treatments, is also keen on the country.

“We are planning to capture the Ayurvedic segment in Indian Spa market.” Jean Louis Poiroux, Founder and CEO, Cinq Monde Spa, Paris

