Facebook Is Evaluating The Creation Of A New Kind Of Mobile Device

Reports suggest that Facebook might be working on a new mobile smartphone. However, the patents suggest that it might be a modular device. Filed as a “modular electromechanical device", the patent suggests that users will be able to easily swap existing components for better ones when needed.

We don't really know what device we are looking at here, especially since Facebook has not made an official statement. However, the patent does mention a smartphone and smart speaker as potential candidates.

Google had a similar plan once earlier as well, called Project Aura which was later scrapped. However, a few key members of the Project Ara team now work at Building 8, which is basically Facebook’s consumer hardware division. The same team is also working on innovative projects such as being able to type with your mind, and understand language through your skin.

If they can pull this off, the modular smartphone should be a piece of cake. The device is still under development and we dont know for sure when it will be announced and released. Just as every patent, it may or may not see the light.

