Finance

Freelancers Need Not Worry About Payments Anymore with PayPal

At a time when career choices have become umpteen, 9-5 jobs are no more revered options
Freelancers Need Not Worry About Payments Anymore with PayPal
Image credit: PayPal
Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur India

At a time when career choices have become umpteen, 9-5 jobs are no more revered options. People like to work at their pace and comfort leading the way for freelancing to become a top choice to pursue one’s career.

India is home to 15 million freelance professionals, second after the USA. Increasingly, people are pursuing freelancing because of the penetration of technology in the country. This has provided a much-needed boost to the freelance industry.

While the demand for freelancers is significantly increasing, some pertinent concerns still linger. Safe and timely payments can well be counted as the primary cause of worry for freelancers. The other major concern is the risk of not being paid in time. Since freelancers’ employers are across the globe, these fears can be quite unnerving.

The light at the end of this tunnel of worry has been found with PayPal, an international payment gateway. With a host of friendly payment solutions to choose from while getting paid internationally, PayPal is fast-emerging as freelancers’ preferred choice and has proven to be the most reliable electronic alternative to traditional paper methods.

With a seamless platform to ease payments, users can create their own payment link through PayPal.Me and share it with their clients to receive payments with the click of a link. This fast and effortless way to receive payments is sure to fuel freelancer’s ambitions. Privacy is one of the biggest hindrances when it comes to digital payments. The company’s Seller Protection Policy, which safeguards its online services - from software development to ticketing services – helps users to sell more while being protected against fraud.

Among its unique features is the flexibility to choose the mode of receiving payments in a safe and seamless manner. Freelancers can receive payments via email, professional looking invoices or even on their website.

PayPal’s global experience of over 18 years make it the most trusted brand among freelancers, and its recent Go Global campaign inspires the freelancer community to expand their business and leverage the global opportunity. Freelancers can help peers by referring them to PayPal to explore more opportunities via this campaign.

Once the referrals have been made, the user has to login to complete his or her contest entry.

For the one who has been referred, PayPal is connected to different freelance networks, which can help them scout for the perfect opportunity. When the referred freelancer friend gets his or her first payment using PayPal, the user stands to win an iPhone 7.

Getting paid using a choice of 25 currencies across 200 countries is a dream come true at a time when freelancing is seeing the biggest boom ever. Paypal’s resolve to assist freelancers is proving to be the most encouraging move by any payments provider.

