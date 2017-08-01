How this B2B Startup is Using Customer Feedback to Provide Real-Time Efficiency

Customer experience still remains neglected in the service industry in India

August 1, 2017

Customer feedback for years was a non-transparent space but with the emergence of digital solutions and social media, brands have become quite conscious of the feedback they get from users. However, in most sectors unless an immediate remedy can be made available the turn-around time of converting these feedbacks into real-time efficiency is quite slow.

Madhulika Mukherjee and Tushar Mishra, both engineering graduates from Delhi while working on projects based on machine learning and AI realized that business get enough feedbacks on different review websites, social media, over emails, calls and more. But due to extremely inefficient management the data is not put to use effectively.

The duo developed Survaider, an SaaS-based B2B platform that is currently backed by Axilor Ventures and seeks to improve efficiency of businesses by providing an effective customer experience management solution for business owners.

The product

The software essentially aggregates reviews, posts, mentions, tweets, emails that their clients receive as feedback on recognized internet platforms as well as offline customer touch points, and churns out deep insights for the business to act upon. Beyong aggregation it seeks to provide bottlenecks in business operations that can be directly addressed by the higher management.

"Higher management like CEOs and COOs can finally monitor what really goes on the ground of their business without having to go through tedious reports or surveillance footage," says Mukherjee.

The company is currently working with a score of clients like Ginger Hotels, Mango Hotels, Sterling Holiday Resorts, Keys Hotels, The Fern Hotels, UM Global and more such companies that span across India, Dubai and UK.

Real time efficiency

Moving beyond monthly improvement targets, the software seeks to provide real time efficiency. A dashboard format with chats and posts keeps the operation team on their toes and know where the lacking is.

"A business owner can now find out exactly what time period of the that day productivity in which department is slow based on the collated feedback. It also leads to faster resolution of customer grievances and better online presence of the brand, which has a direct impact on their revenues, " said Mukherjee.

Challenges

The road for such effective management software to be implemented across sectors is not easy as most mid-level managers are not welcoming of the idea, knowing it may highlight operational drawbacks.

"The mid-management in companies are a little vary of such solution because it makes everything very transparent to higher management, which puts these middle guys in trouble! So they resist the incoming of products like Survaider into their organisation, because it will bring to light their performances with respect to taking care of customer feedbacks," said Mukherjee.

Competition

Despite the dominance of large US-based companies involved in the customer experience sector in India, the startup believes it has immense scope of growth as currently it does not have any competitor addressing the mid-market segment.

" We are not looking to compete with the likes of million dollar contracts and big enterprise clients, but rather productivise all analytics and consultations with our product, and keep its asset-light and flexible. We strongly believe such solutions are a dire need to improve customer experience in these times when competition between businesses is cut-throat and customer experience is the only differentiating factor," added Mukherjee.