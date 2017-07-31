My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Papa John's

Papa John's CEO: American Free Enterprise Is 'Under Assault' From Big Government

John Schnatter slams greedy executives and says regulations are steering the country in a dangerous direction.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Papa John's CEO: American Free Enterprise Is 'Under Assault' From Big Government
Image credit: Getty via BI
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The founder of Papa John's isn't happy about where the U.S. is headed.

In his book Papa: The Story of Papa John's Pizza, CEO John Schnatter slams greedy executives and says regulations are steering the country in a dangerous direction -- away from the system of free enterprise he believes is crucial to the nation's success.

"America in 2016 is on the path to becoming what Germany was in 1867," Schnatter writes in "Papa."

1867 is the year that Schnatter's great-grandfather immigrated to the U.S. from Germany, as a young craftsman seeking work.

"[Germany] was profoundly not a land of opportunity," Schnatter writes. "If you believed the wrong thing, the government attacked you. If you became successful, the government took your money. And if you dared go against the whims and will of society’s rulers, the government beheaded you."

Now, Schnatter believes the U.S. is headed in the same direction.

Image credit: Flickr/foodtograpiya

"[F]ree enterprise is increasingly under assault by a government that grows bigger with every passing day," he writes.

Speaking with Business Insider in January, Schnatter emphasized that he believes that regulation in the U.S. needs to be dialed back to help businesses thrive.

"You've got to have free markets with limited government, with the proper amount of regulation where you don't jam entrepreneurship," Schnatter said.

In 2012, Schnatter came under fire for saying the Affordable Care Act could be "lose-lose" for Papa John's franchisees and employees, and he said that the law would raise pizza prices. Papa John's shares slumped about 4.2 percent during the controversy, Forbes reported

Schnatter donated $1,000 to President Donald Trump's campaign but is wary of getting too political these days. 

"As far as the politics, I have no idea," he said prior to Trump's inauguration. "I do think we ought to give the new administration at least a chance to either do better things or to botch it."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Papa John's

Ousted Papa John's Founder Creates Website to 'Save' His Company and Get the 'Truth Out There'

Papa John's

Papa John's CEO: American Free Enterprise Is 'Under Assault' From Big Government

National Small Business Week

Papa John's Founder: 'I Am the American Dream'