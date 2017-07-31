Anthony Scaramucci Is Out as Communications Director. Maybe It's Not a Good Idea to Publicly Disparage Your Co-Workers?

The Mooch is out.
After only 10 days on the job, President Donald Trump has fired Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, The New York Times reports. The decision apparently came from newly appointed White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, a retired United States Marine Corps general who had worked at the Department of Homeland Security.
Scaramucci's firing goes to show that being overconfident in your abilities and your position -- the millionaire Mooch bragged that he reported directly to the president, not the chief of staff -- can doom you from get-go. And, oh yeah, publicly disparaging your co-workers certainly doesn't help.
The now former communications director let loose a profanity-laced tirade against other White House staffers, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus and advisor Steve Bannon, to a reporter at the New Yorker. Among his many mistakes, Scaramucci did not specify whether the conversation was on or off the record.
“Let me tell you something about myself,” Scaramucci said while appearing on CNN. “I am a straight shooter.”
Look, Mooch, you're certainly entertaining and no one can say you don’t bring a lot of energy to the table, but maybe in your next position, dial it back a little.
The jury is still out on whether copying your boss is a good idea.
Stephen J. Bronner
Stephen J. Bronner is news director of Entrepreneur.com. He occasionally writes about psychology, technology, video games, food and fitness. He is very much on top of his email.
