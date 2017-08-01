4 Co-working Spaces for Working Nomads

Location plays a major role for a co-working space because many people want the flexibility feature of working from different locations.

August 1, 2017 3 min read

The concept of co-working spaces is fastly catching up in India with rising number of startups with each consecutive year. Co-working space makes an affordable option for people who want to work independently and also look forward to expanding their professional network by meeting people from diverse backgrounds and industries working under the same roof.

The diversified environment helps the professionals in discovering great ideas which might not happen in traditional office surroundings. Location plays a major role for a co-working space because many people want the flexibility feature of working from different locations. However, digital working nomads are always on the lookout of balancing work and travel.

Let's take a look at co-working spaces which provide a change of scenery to professionals who don't want to get distracted by the hustle and bustle of a city.

Ghoomakad: Ghoomakad, a co-working space, Founded by Ayush Ghai is located in a village called Rakkar, 10kms from Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh). The co-working space has a seating capacity of about 15 people and includes facilities like high-speed internet, tables and sitting areas with liberal space to work in convenience. It is a great option for people to work out with the possibility to meet new people and indulge in networking oriented towards mutual interests, benefits and so on. ,

Born Free – Café : Set in the beautiful hills of Manali, Born Free Café seeks to be the coolest hangout space for travelers, freelancers and startups. The startup’s vision is to provide a place in the hills where people can escape from the hustle of city life and feel at home. The café cum co-working space also has a hostel for travelers featuring free WiFi access and free private parking.

The Pankhasari Retreat: A joint collaboration between Italian architects Carlo Ratti and Michele Bonino, Pankhasari Retreat is a connected venue for co-living and co-working in the Indian Himalayas. Situated in West Bengal, near the Sikkim border, the project aims to promote more sustainable tourism patterns, taking advantage of the increased living-and-working flexibility of the digital era. The buildings have been designed through an iterative process that involved local residents, craftsmen and practitioners from the surrounding area.

ThinkPod : ThinkPod, a Kashmir-based co-working space aims to solve the problem that many businesses and start-ups in Kashmir face. For many, it can be very costly to lease one's own place and pay for all the amenities. However, the startup provides a great workspace with affordable renting plans and Internet, printing, storage and power backup facilities available 24/7. With this space, entrepreneurs need not have to worry about managing the basic amenities and could dedicate their time and energy in bringing out new business ideas to life.