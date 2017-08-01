My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Microsoft

Microsoft Adds Read Aloud Feature to Word

Have documents read back to you with simultaneous word highlighting to help find errors and better support users with learning disabilities.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft Adds Read Aloud Feature to Word
Image credit: Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

This week Microsoft rolled out a number of new features heading to Office 365. The stand out addition is a feature called Read Aloud in Word, which you'll eventually find available under the Review tab on the Word menu.

Microsoft offers a range of tools that come under the heading of Learning Tools in Word. They exist to "help you improve your reading skills by boosting your ability to pronounce words correctly, to read quickly and accurately and to understand what you read." Read Aloud falls squarely into the "read quickly and accurately" category.

When enabled, Read Aloud allows you to hear any given Word document being read out loud while each word is highlighted simultaneously. By going through this process, Microsoft believes it is easier to recognize and correct errors. And because Read Aloud happens within the existing work flow, it's easy to rectify each error as soon as it becomes apparent.

Microsoft also views Read Aloud as beneficial for users with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. It should allow for improved reading and accuracy, and ultimately more error-free documents.

Other new features of note include the ability to turn text into timelines in PowerPoint and support for 3D objects in Office apps. PowerPoint Designer tracks any times, dates and associated topics placed in slides and can intelligently create professional-looking timelines using that information. As for 3D support, Word, Excel and PowerPoint will all accept 3D objects from the Remix 3D catalog. In PowerPoint, you can even create cinematic animations using Morph on those objects.

For now, these new features are being made available to Office Insiders, but Microsoft says they will "reach general availability later this year" for all Office 365 users.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Microsoft

Watch Live as Fish Swim by Microsoft's Giant Undersea Data Center

Microsoft

Microsoft to Acquire GitHub for $7.5 Billion

Microsoft

Windows Shortcuts That Will Make You More Productive