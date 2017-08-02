My Queue

Inspiration

Get Inspired Right Now -- Watch 'The Catch of The Year' Austin Jackson Made Last Night

Looking to jump start your hustle? Watch this 30-second video.
Get Inspired Right Now -- Watch 'The Catch of The Year' Austin Jackson Made Last Night
Image credit: Michael Ivins | Boston Red Sox | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

It takes something special to get a stadium full of fans to give a standing ovation to a player on the other team.

Well, something special happened last night in Fenway Park, when Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made what many are called The Catch of the Year, robbing Boston’s Hanley Ramirez of a home run.

Related: 50 Ideas for a Lucrative Side Hustle

Watch his unbelievable hustle, be inspired by it, but maybe don’t throw yourself over any fences today. Let’s leave that to the professionals.

