iPhone

iPhone Sales Pass 1.2 Billion and Apple Watch Sales Are Up 50 Percent

The technology giant beat Wall Street's Q3 2017 revenue forecasts and analyst share price expectations. It looks like the tri-buy of iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods made it happen.
iPhone Sales Pass 1.2 Billion and Apple Watch Sales Are Up 50 Percent
Image credit: Attila Fodemesi | Shutterstock.com
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Apple is having a very good 2017 so far, with Tim Cook explaining why yesterday during Apple's Q3 2017 earnings call.

According to TechCrunch, Wall Street forecast that Apple's revenue would reach $44.89 billion and analysts predicted a $1.57 bump per share. Apple actually achieved $45.4 billion and $1.67, respectively, producing a 5 percent increase in share price in after-hours trading.

Good financial news usually comes with some impressive sales figures, and in this regard Apple didn't disappoint. As 9to5Mac notes, Tim Cook confirmed Apple has sold more than 1.2 billion iPhones over the past 10 years, with the iPhone 7 now the most popular. That shouldn't surprise too many people. However, what will is Apple Watch sales, which are up by 50 percent year over year, meaning up to 3 million have been sold. It is the top-selling smartwatch by a big margin.

The Apple Watch forms part of Apple's "other products" category, which also contains the Apple TV, iPods, Beats-branded products and Apple-branded accessories including the AirPods. This product category as a whole saw a revenue increase of 23 percent to $2.74 billion. Most of that is going to be from the big increase in Apple Watch sales and AirPods.

TechCrunch speculates that Apple Watch sales are up so much because it works well with the AirPods and also replaces the need for a separate fitness tracker. It looks like Apple may be benefiting from triple-combo purchases of the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

One final bit of good news for Apple is the fact that iPad sales are up 15 percent. You have to look to the New iPad and the iPad Pro, both of which have impressed. The iPad Pro having the tag of "fastest ever tablet" also helps.

