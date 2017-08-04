This CEO is Regarded as the Turnaround Specialist

"We have started the year on a high note with January witnessing a 100 per cent yoy growth and an annualized run rate of $1.65 billion."

After Myntra’s acquisition of Jabong, Ananth Narayanan became the CEO of the country’s largest online platforms for fashion and lifestyle products.

He leads the team with a dedicated mission to disrupt and transform the way fashion is sold and consumed in the country. His aim is to make Myntra the first profitable e-commerce company in India.

Under his leadership, Myntra has made two strategic acquisitions – Cubeit, a Bangalore-based start-up that facilitates content aggregation on mobile devices and Jabong from Global Fashion Group — making it India’s biggest fashion shopping destination.

Speaking on the recent changes brought in, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra and Jabong said, “We have started the year on a high note with January witnessing a 100 per cent yoy growth and an annualized run rate of $1.65 billion. As we continue on our journey to build a long lasting and innovative fashion and lifestyle destination, we have made some strategic management changes to help drive continued growth.”

Ananth has deep expertise in driving performance improvement and product development. He started his career with Mckinsey & Company, where he worked for 15 years across four offices (Chicago, Shanghai, Taipei and Chennai).

In his most recent role as Director in the company, he was responsible for leading the product development practice in Asia and worked with several companies on strategy, operations and organizational models.

Ananth leverage his vast experience and knowledge from years in consultancy and managing operations to mentor start-ups.

With his financial acumen and marketing insights, he has helped start-ups create systems and processes, build stakeholder communities, effectively reach out to markets and scale up their business.

A person with a strong commitment to building an entrepreneurial environment in the country, Ananth has helped shape many a new enterprise from seed stage to commercial success.

