My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CEOs

This CEO is Regarded as the Turnaround Specialist

"We have started the year on a high note with January witnessing a 100 per cent yoy growth and an annualized run rate of $1.65 billion."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This CEO is Regarded as the Turnaround Specialist
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After Myntra’s acquisition of Jabong, Ananth Narayanan became the CEO of the country’s largest online platforms for fashion and lifestyle products.

He leads the team with a dedicated mission to disrupt and transform the way fashion is sold and consumed in the country. His aim is to make Myntra the first profitable e-commerce company in India.

Under his leadership, Myntra has made two strategic acquisitions – Cubeit, a Bangalore-based start-up that facilitates content aggregation on mobile devices and Jabong from Global Fashion Group — making it India’s biggest fashion shopping destination.

Speaking on the recent changes brought in, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra and Jabong said, “We have started the year on a high note with January witnessing a 100 per cent yoy growth and an annualized run rate of $1.65 billion. As we continue on our journey to build a long lasting and innovative fashion and lifestyle destination, we have made some strategic management changes to help drive continued growth.”

Ananth has deep expertise in driving performance improvement and product development. He started his career with Mckinsey & Company, where he worked for 15 years across four offices (Chicago, Shanghai, Taipei and Chennai).

In his most recent role as Director in the company, he was responsible for leading the product development practice in Asia and worked with several companies on strategy, operations and organizational models.

Ananth leverage his vast experience and knowledge from years in consultancy and managing operations to mentor start-ups.

With his financial acumen and marketing insights, he has helped start-ups create systems and processes, build stakeholder communities, effectively reach out to markets and scale up their business.

A person with a strong commitment to building an entrepreneurial environment in the country, Ananth has helped shape many a new enterprise from seed stage to commercial success.

(This article was first published in the July issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here) 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CEOs

The Sorcerer of Smartphones Manu Jain Made India Fall in Love with China's Xiaomi

CEOs

A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better

CEOs

Not a Happy New Year for CEOs from Across the World