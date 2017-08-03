My Queue

social causes

These Three Apps Have Taken the Pledge for a Social Cause

A host of start-ups are quietly solving some of the biggest problems of our country with just a tap on the mobile screen
These Three Apps Have Taken the Pledge for a Social Cause
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When was the last time you woke up in the morning and spared a thought for the society? Felt the pinch of conscience to do something good for mankind?

Every person has certain responsibilities towards the society. But, only a handful is addressing the real issues plaguing our lives and providing instant solutions to complex problems, thereby supporting a social cause.

A host of start-ups in India are quietly solving some of the biggest problems of our country with just a tap on the mobile screen.

Let’s take a look at three apps that prove technology can also be used in areas where they are least expected to be — in curbing social problems.

vPledge: Developed by two Bengaluru-based 13-year-olds, Priyal Jain and Prateek Mahesh, the mobile app has been developed to motivate people to come forward and work for the conservation of all the good things in the world. The app is designed for people who aspire to make this planet a better place to live.

To start with, the app tells you to take a small pledge of planting 10 trees. After successful completion of this project, one gets access to share that on social media, tag friends and challenge them, and also grab points to redeem. With the completion of one pledge, the individual graduates to the next level of taking another promise, which could be anything like feeding 10 stray dogs, arranging meals for 10 poor people, walking two-three km everyday to serve the dual purpose of remaining fit and sparing nature the toxic vehicular emissions.

It’s a great app setting small targets towards achieving bigger, significant missions.

Socialblood: The Socialblood Local Blood Donors’ App gives you the power to save lives by making blood and platelet donations easier than before. All you need to do is find a nearby blood bank, create a blood request and find emergency blood donors around you.  

The mission behind building the app is to create an easy, trustworthy and reliable network of donors around the world that will only grow with hospitals, blood-banks and supporting organizations. It aims to change and disrupt the old ways of finding blood donors and build the largest network of voluntary donors. This app surely makes blood donation as easy as a few clicks.

CitizenCOP: CitizenCOP is a social initiative by INFOCRATS, a software development company. It kicked off in Indore.

It now covers Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Raipur, Bengaluru, Jhansi, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Varanasi and some other major cities of India. The location-based safety app provides a hassle-free and easy way to report crime the moment it happens.

The app is designed for the well-being of residents of a city, especially women and to empower common man. It has been successful in making people alert and pro-active, thereby making the job of police to maintain law and order a lot easy.

