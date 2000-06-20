Starting An Employment Skills Training Center

Homebased expert Kim T. Gordon answers our readers' questions: Where to find more information on starting a life skills training center for students.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Question: I've talked to a few human resources managers who say good help is very hard to find. I've been thinking about creating a training center geared toward teaching life skills to high school- and college-aged students to better prepare them for the work force. How can I get more information on this topic?

Bryant
Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Answer: Since you've already started your research by talking to HR managers, you're definitely on the right track. Like many homebased business owners, you have two different target audiences-a consumer audience, the students, and a business audience composed of human resources managers at large companies. Your new training center can be a strong link in the chain between students who require training and job placement, and major employers who are looking for qualified applicants. The key is to create a group of services that meets the needs of both audiences.

Decide what you'll offer potential students that they can't find elsewhere. What will make your training center unique or appealing to them? Answering this question requires knowing more than the types of accreditation you'll offer and whether there will be government or local subsidies available to offset the cost of tuition. Study your potential competitors' brochures, ads and other marketing materials, and be prepared to position your business against them by formulating a unique set of benefits your students will enjoy when they choose your training center.

Once you have a clear idea of the benefits you'll offer prospective students, you can begin to set up affiliations with major employers, offering them the first look at your best students in exchange for their agreement to review resumes and interview qualified graduates. In addition to providing job placement assistance, you can partner with your affiliated companies for special promotions, using their name recognition to market your training center to students. For example, you might set up relationships with corporate sponsors to provide training center scholarships for the best student applicants and then promote the scholarships in area schools and universities. This type of promotion will earn positive publicity for your corporate affiliates and go a long way toward establishing your new training center's credibility. It will also help you cultivate relationships with vital referral sources-teachers and guidance counselors.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Write An Unforgettable Company Mission Statement

Starting a Business

Be Your Own Customer Before You Launch a Product

Starting a Business

3 Unparalleled Benefits of Starting a Business With Friends and Family