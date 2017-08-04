These #3 Start-ups Help Quit Smoking For Good

Quitting smoking is a mental and physical process for which one needs to make specific changes in their lifestyle.

Smoking is an issue that can cause long term consequences to your health. The nicotine drug inside the cigarette is highly addictive which makes it difficult for any smoker to quit smoking. Quitting smoking is a mental and physical process for which one needs to make specific changes in their lifestyle.

Many startups are transforming this addiction by giving smokers a reliable way to quit smoking. One of them is electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes that are nothing but handheld electronic devices trying to create a feeling like smoking tobacco. They work by heating a liquid to generate an aerosol, commonly called a "vapor” that the user inhales. Using e-cigarettes is also called vaping. Vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking the hazardous cigarettes.

Let’s take a look at three startups that are giving better alternatives for smokers trying to kick the butt –

Vape Stop: Founded by Anant Jangwal, the startup brings a host of leading international vaping brands for e-cigarette devices and liquid varieties under one roof, offering healthier alternatives to smokers.With the idea of ‘Vaping’ in India still being at the dawning stage, Anant Jangwal left his lucrative job to start Vape Stop with a mission to craft a widespread vaping culture in the country that serve as harm reduction tools. From bringing in international brands to offering variety of e-liquid flavor, Vape Stop also curates special edition quit kit combos for its consumers to help them quit smoking tobacco.

ivape.in: Incorporated in 2014, the founders of ivape.in embarked into this business with a vision to help people quit smoking and ensure that vaping products are affordable and accessible to the Indian population. There are approximately 108 million smokers in India. Nevertheless the government hasn't shown keen interest to help people quit smoking or provide them with an alternative. There is very little awareness about vaping as a cleaner alternative and the startup wishes to undertake this noble initiative. The brand follows high standards in terms of quality and hygiene to deliver the best of products to their customers.

Organic Smokes: Launched by three brothers – Piyush, Gaurav and Nitin Chhabra, Organic Smokes are ayurvedic cigarettes that involve the use of several pure herbs, with natural paper, organic herbs and biodegradable tar out the filter. They are prepared by blending of two herbs, organic holy basil and organic camellia sinensis in varying proportions. These blends are free from nicotine and any kind of addictive. In June 2015, the startup got patented on the first day itself as a medicine by AYUSH Ministry.