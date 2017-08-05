My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Automobile

This Entrepreneur is Bringing Luxury to the City of Joy

If you have spotted a Harley Davidson or any other luxury car in Kolkata, there's a good chance it comes from his showroom
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Entrepreneur is Bringing Luxury to the City of Joy
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The business of luxury is not an easy one, especially if you are taking the risk of introducing luxury to a city. The situation becomes even more challenging if its in the automobile sector, for buying a car is anyway a luxury in India and when it comes to high-end cars, the challenge to sell is even bigger.

But that didn’t deter entrepreneur Adarsh Tulshan, director of Celica Automobiles and Celica Developers. If you have spotted a Harley Davidson or a Jeep or any other luxury car in the roads of Kolkata, there’s a good chance it must have come from Tulshan’s bevy of automobile showrooms in the city.

Starting at 18

For Tulshan, the zeal for entrepreneurship started on an early note. Right after his Class 12 boards, Tulshan joined Magma Fincorp as a trainee and worked on the financing aspect for new cars. As the company also dabbled into the pre-owner cars segment, Tulshan too got to know about the functioning of the same. “That’s how I learnt about the automobile business right from the financing to the insurance aspect of it,” said Tulshan.

While thinking about appearing for the CAT exams, Tulshan began to rethink about his career and his excitement for cars helped. One day, over a few drinks along with his friend, they decided to start a business of pre-owned cars. “We called the company Speed Inc. and started the business operations from my own garage and started parking cars in the space. Slowly, we got hold of a client base,” he said.

Scaling it Up

As the business started picking up, in 2007, they also worked on the certification of pre-owned cars. “We started dealing with high-end cars, as they didn’t have showrooms in Kolkata. Soon, we got the chance to represent Chevrolet and were even awarded best dealer of the year,” he said.

Ever since then, there has been no stopped Tulshan. The likes of Harley Davidson, Vespa, Jeep, UM Motorcycle etc. joined his line of automobile showrooms.

Soon in an attempt to diversify he joined his father-in-law’s real estate business and got involved in the process of leasing out properties. “A lot of the properties were sitting idle, so we started leasing it out and offering it to Small and Medium Businesses. Today, we have leased out half of the restaurants in Park Street, Kolkata and are looking at converting it into a fun, entertainment zone,” said Tulshan. Having introduced a cluster of restaurants, Tulshan is now looking at bringing in world-class gyms and spas, along with a co-working space for start-ups in the area.

Challenges of the High-End Automobile Business

Being based out of Kolkata and dealing in the luxury sector, threw a lot of challenges towards Tulshan. With the absence of the luxury showrooms in the city, sales became a tougher job. “Kolkata surprises you. You have to get the product accepted and the people are conservative. They do not want to spend their hard earned money but once they choose to do so, they become loyal customers.”

While their experience from selling pre-owned cars helped, the first few years were very tough as the automobile sector in itself is a challenging one. “There are way too many competitors, thus giving the people too many choices. In such a case, the product and the after sale service helps. So, while we are looking at expanding to Tier II and Tier III cities nearby, it’s not an immediate step we’ll be taking,” explained Tulshan.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Automobile

Here is Why Mahindra First Choice is Betting High on Used Premium Car Segment

Automobile

How are Automobile Websites Changing the Behavior of the Customer for Buying and Selling?

Automobile

FY 2018-19: Challenges for the Auto Component Marketplace