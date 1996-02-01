Mark Your Calendars

<B></B>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 1996 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  • MINORITY-OWNED & WOMEN-OWNED

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

February 16, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, Long Beach, California. Contact Jackie Medina, City of Long Beach Business Development Center, 200 Pine Ave., #400, Long Beach, CA 90802 (310) 570-3827.

  • JUBILEE! '96

March 1-4, Sacramento Convention Center, Sacramento, California. Show for gift basket, balloon, floral, and party/event planning industries. Contact Nick Catinna, Festivities Publications Inc., 1205 W. Forsyth St., Jacksonville, FL 32204, (800) 729-6338.

  • MAILCOM '96 CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION

March 3-7, Trump Taj Mahal, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mailing, printing and shipping industry show. Contact Mailcom Conference & Exhibition, 4 Court St., Delhi, NY 13753-1093, (607) 746-7600.

  • OHIO STATE GIFT & CRAFT SHOW

March 10-12, Veterans Memorial Building, Columbus, Ohio. Contact Stephanie Sordelet, Offinger Management Co., P.O. Box 2188, Zanesville, OH 43702, (614) 452-4541.

  • BUSINESS PERSON'S COMPUTER SHOW

March 11-14, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Contact Joan Bertell, International Spectrum, 10675 Treena St., #103, San Diego, CA 92131, (800) 767-7469.

  • NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST

March 15-17, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Contact Kuvy Pheasant, New Hope Communications, 1301 Spruce St., Boulder, CO 80302, (303) 939-8440.

  • ACC CRAFT FAIR ATLANTA

March 16-17, Georgia Dome, Atlanta. Contact Cappie Fallon, American Craft Council Craft Fairs, 1 Georgia Dome Dr., Atlanta, GA 30313, (404) 892-4505

  • COFFEE FEST SAN DIEGO

March 17-19, San Diego Convention Center. Contact David Heilbrunn, Festivals Inc., P.O. Box 1158, Mercer Island, WA 98040, (206) 232-2982.

  • BOSTON GIFT SHOW

March 23-27, Bayside Exposition Center, Boston. Contact George Little Management, 10 Bank St., #1200, White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (800) 272-SHOW.

  • FOOD & FILL-UP EXPO

March 29-31, Ryman Exhibit Hall/ Opryland Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee. Trade show for operators of grocery and convenience stores. Contact Norma Burnette, Tennessee Grocers Association, 1838 Elm Hill Pike, #136, Nashville, TN 37210, (615) 889-0136.

  • 26TH ANNUAL SPRING-EASTER ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW & SALE

March 30-31, Dome Arena, Monroe County Fairgrounds, Rochester, New York. Contact Ronald Johnson, Finger Lakes Craftsmen Shows, 1 Freshour Rd., Shortsville, NY 14548, (716) 289-9439.

  • ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

March 30-31, Harmon Meadow Blvd., Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Group, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92714, (714) 261-2325.

If you'd like your organization's upcoming event listed, write to "Special Events," Entrepreneur, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92714.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market