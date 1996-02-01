Mark Your Calendars
- MINORITY-OWNED & WOMEN-OWNED
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
February 16, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, Long Beach, California. Contact Jackie Medina, City of Long Beach Business Development Center, 200 Pine Ave., #400, Long Beach, CA 90802 (310) 570-3827.
- JUBILEE! '96
March 1-4, Sacramento Convention Center, Sacramento, California. Show for gift basket, balloon, floral, and party/event planning industries. Contact Nick Catinna, Festivities Publications Inc., 1205 W. Forsyth St., Jacksonville, FL 32204, (800) 729-6338.
- MAILCOM '96 CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION
March 3-7, Trump Taj Mahal, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mailing, printing and shipping industry show. Contact Mailcom Conference & Exhibition, 4 Court St., Delhi, NY 13753-1093, (607) 746-7600.
- OHIO STATE GIFT & CRAFT SHOW
March 10-12, Veterans Memorial Building, Columbus, Ohio. Contact Stephanie Sordelet, Offinger Management Co., P.O. Box 2188, Zanesville, OH 43702, (614) 452-4541.
- BUSINESS PERSON'S COMPUTER SHOW
March 11-14, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Contact Joan Bertell, International Spectrum, 10675 Treena St., #103, San Diego, CA 92131, (800) 767-7469.
- NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST
March 15-17, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Contact Kuvy Pheasant, New Hope Communications, 1301 Spruce St., Boulder, CO 80302, (303) 939-8440.
- ACC CRAFT FAIR ATLANTA
March 16-17, Georgia Dome, Atlanta. Contact Cappie Fallon, American Craft Council Craft Fairs, 1 Georgia Dome Dr., Atlanta, GA 30313, (404) 892-4505
- COFFEE FEST SAN DIEGO
March 17-19, San Diego Convention Center. Contact David Heilbrunn, Festivals Inc., P.O. Box 1158, Mercer Island, WA 98040, (206) 232-2982.
- BOSTON GIFT SHOW
March 23-27, Bayside Exposition Center, Boston. Contact George Little Management, 10 Bank St., #1200, White Plains, NY 10606-1954, (800) 272-SHOW.
- FOOD & FILL-UP EXPO
March 29-31, Ryman Exhibit Hall/ Opryland Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee. Trade show for operators of grocery and convenience stores. Contact Norma Burnette, Tennessee Grocers Association, 1838 Elm Hill Pike, #136, Nashville, TN 37210, (615) 889-0136.
- 26TH ANNUAL SPRING-EASTER ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW &
SALE
March 30-31, Dome Arena, Monroe County Fairgrounds, Rochester, New York. Contact Ronald Johnson, Finger Lakes Craftsmen Shows, 1 Freshour Rd., Shortsville, NY 14548, (716) 289-9439.
- ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO
March 30-31, Harmon Meadow Blvd., Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Group, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92714, (714) 261-2325.
If you'd like your organization's upcoming event listed, write to "Special Events," Entrepreneur, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92714.