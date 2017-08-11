My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartphones

Style And Substance: Huawei Honor 9

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Style And Substance: Huawei Honor 9
Image credit: Huawei
Huawei Honor 9 Grey
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Huawei has launched the new and improved Honor 9 smartphone. The upgraded flagship device features a dual-lens camera, which includes a 20MP monochrome lens and a 12MP RGB lens with hybrid zoom, and Huawei Histen 3D sound field technology that has three different modes -near, front and wide- to replicate surround sound. Huawei also leveraged partnerships with Grammy Award winner Rainer Mailler and Monster for audio fine tuning and optimization.

Honor 9 Blue.Image credit: Huawei Honor.

Thanks to its 5.15-inch FHD screen with 428 PPI, offering true-to-life color reproduction and color saturation levels of up to 96%, this device is certainly nice to look at. The sunlight, night, and eye comfort modes ensure that your screen looks great, no matter when or where you are.

Honor 9 Blue.Image credit: Huawei Honor.

Huawei also continues its commitment to security with Honor 9’s front-facing fingerprint sensor, which lets you quickly unlock your device without picking it up. Honor 9 is uniquely designed with a curved 3D glass back and metal frame, and for a bit of additional style, it’s now available in a cool new color called Glacier Grey as well.

Related: The Perfect Mate: Huawei Launches Mate 9 Smartphone

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartphones

Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'

Smartphones

Creepy Robotic Finger Attaches to Your Phone and Strokes Your Hand

Smartphones

Locked And Loaded: BlackBerry KEY2