Style And Substance: Huawei Honor 9
Huawei has launched the new and improved Honor 9 smartphone. The upgraded flagship device features a dual-lens camera, which includes a 20MP monochrome lens and a 12MP RGB lens with hybrid zoom, and Huawei Histen 3D sound field technology that has three different modes -near, front and wide- to replicate surround sound. Huawei also leveraged partnerships with Grammy Award winner Rainer Mailler and Monster for audio fine tuning and optimization.
Thanks to its 5.15-inch FHD screen with 428 PPI, offering true-to-life color reproduction and color saturation levels of up to 96%, this device is certainly nice to look at. The sunlight, night, and eye comfort modes ensure that your screen looks great, no matter when or where you are.
Huawei also continues its commitment to security with Honor 9’s front-facing fingerprint sensor, which lets you quickly unlock your device without picking it up. Honor 9 is uniquely designed with a curved 3D glass back and metal frame, and for a bit of additional style, it’s now available in a cool new color called Glacier Grey as well.
