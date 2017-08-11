Style And Substance: Huawei Honor 9

August 11, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Huawei has launched the new and improved Honor 9 smartphone. The upgraded flagship device features a dual-lens camera, which includes a 20MP monochrome lens and a 12MP RGB lens with hybrid zoom, and Huawei Histen 3D sound field technology that has three different modes -near, front and wide- to replicate surround sound. Huawei also leveraged partnerships with Grammy Award winner Rainer Mailler and Monster for audio fine tuning and optimization.

Honor 9 Blue.Image credit: Huawei Honor.

Thanks to its 5.15-inch FHD screen with 428 PPI, offering true-to-life color reproduction and color saturation levels of up to 96%, this device is certainly nice to look at. The sunlight, night, and eye comfort modes ensure that your screen looks great, no matter when or where you are.

Honor 9 Blue.Image credit: Huawei Honor.

Huawei also continues its commitment to security with Honor 9’s front-facing fingerprint sensor, which lets you quickly unlock your device without picking it up. Honor 9 is uniquely designed with a curved 3D glass back and metal frame, and for a bit of additional style, it’s now available in a cool new color called Glacier Grey as well.

Related: The Perfect Mate: Huawei Launches Mate 9 Smartphone