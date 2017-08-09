A Reporter Live Tweeted Bill Murray Watching 'Groundhog Day The Musical' Last Night and We Can't Stop Smiling

Last night, New York Times culture writer Sopan Deb went to the August Wilson Theatre and witnessed Bill Murray watching the Groundhog Day musical for the first time. The excitement in his tweets and the pure Bill Murray-ness of it all (including a post-show speech to the cast about the Panama Canal) has us feeling inspired, energized and, what's this other weird feeling? Oh right, happy!
Check out the tweets, and go here to read the full New York Times story if you feel like being in a really good mood for the rest of the day.