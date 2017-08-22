When Pitching Investors, Remember It's All About the Product

Rather than talking about the problem or the market, this investor would like to spend more time on the demo.

August 22, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Investors are like anyone else, and no one really likes to feel like they are being sold to.

So you can understand where Social Capital Partner Ashley Carroll is coming from when she says she doesn’t necessarily like to feel like she is being pitched when speaking with entrepreneurs.

Lots of us in the investment world rely on PowerPoint, at times perhaps to the detriment of authentic connections and real work looking together at solving problems.

For Carroll, whose background is as a product leader at DocuSign and SurveyMonkey, the best way to focus on the solution to the problem identified by the entrepreneur is the product demo.